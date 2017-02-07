UC paddlers to vie in 29th Summer Universiade Games

THE PHILIPPINES eyes redemption when it contends in the 29th Summer Universiade Games on Aug. 19 in Taipei City, Taiwan.

The Nationals are looking to bounce back from a poor performance in the previous edition of the meet two years ago when they ended up without a single medal.

In its bid to recover, the team has started training since last year to prepare for the multi-sporting event pitting the best university athletes in the world.

Among those who will represent the Philippines is the legendary University of Cebu (UC) table tennis team, which has been a dominant force in the local scene, having won 16 straight championships in the Cesafi table tennis tournament.

The Webmasters, headed by mentor Jessica Honoridez, are no strangers to Universiade competitions as they were able to contend in the last two editions of the tournament in Russia and South Korea.

The men’s team will be consist of Lemuel Agbon, John Vincent Cabaluna and Fausto Zeus Comaing­king. The distaff side is composed of Diana Oliverio, Lez Lie Agbon and Jeramae Saromines.

Cebu will also send athletes in weightlifting competition.

Former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) weightlifter Kelly Rojas will be heading a tryout this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum to look for the representatives.