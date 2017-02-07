USC Lady Warriors get chance to compete in Prisaa volleyball

THE University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, third placers in last season’ s Cesafi volleyball tournament, will represent Cebu in the women’s volleyball competition of the regional Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) meet in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Feb. 24-26.

USC’s upcoming stint in the multi-sporting event is an unexpected one.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, who were supposed to represent Cebu in lieu of the defending champions Southwestern University (SWU) Lady Cobras, were not given the green light from the front office.

The Lady Jaguars, who finished second to SWU in the Cesafi competition, got the chance to compete in the Prisaa after the Lady Cobras decided to sit out this year’s tournament due to some transition process specifically pertaining to strengthening the school’s athletics program.

In a text message sent by multi-titled Jaguars mentor Grace Antigua to Cebu Daily News, she pointed out that only their men’s team will be competing in the event.

“The women’s won’t because it’s the decision of the office,” Antigua said.

The Lady Warriors were put in the spotlight in the last few game days of the Cesafi tournament when they just won a single game in the single-round robin semifinals.

USC looked rock solid heading into the semis following a stint in the 2016 Philippine University Games where it fared well against the best teams in the country, namely the UAAP champions De La Salle University Lady Archers, Adamson Lady Falcons and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

USC went on to lose to the Lady Archers in the quarterfinals.

But instead of learning from their University Games stint, the Lady Warriors sputtered in the Cesafi semifinals where they went 1-2 (win-loss) card.

Aside from the poor semifinal performance, USC almost collapsed in the battle for third game and struggled to beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21.

Now, the Lady Warriors will have a chance to redeem themselves in the Prisaa competition.

The Lady Warriors are comprised of team captain Debbie Gamboa, Nemy Rose Pangan, Hove Dela Silva, Marie Malagar, Mary Jane Igao, Sheila Ricahuerta, Christa Gonzales, Cris Jezza Estose, Rhea Fuentes, Jasmin Uy and Celine Monsod.