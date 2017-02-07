Never-say-die Gin Kings oust Aces, make semis

Game today:

Araneta Coliseum

7 p.m. – TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beer

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings charged in the second half and pulled off a 108-97 victory over the Alaska Aces to advance to the 2017 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

LA Tenorio took the responsibility of taking the life out of the Aces, unleashing 31 points, three assists, and two rebounds, including the dagger floater to put his side up, 102-91, with 1:32 to play and seal the deal.

But it wasn’t just Tenorio who did the work, as Ginebra also leaned on its young guns to stun the second-seeded Aces and overcome a twice-to-win disadvantage.

Aljon Mariano nabbed a career-high 20 markers and eight boards, Kevin Ferrer had 15 points and five rebounds, and Scottie Thompson got 10 markers, nine rebounds, three steals, and two assists to carry the Gin Kings to the Final Four.

Ginebra will face Star in a best-of-seven semifinals to begin on Thursday.

San Miguel vs TNT

Today, top-seeded San Miguel Beer open its best-of-seven semis series with TNT KaTropa with the Beermen bracing for their toughest fight as they go for the franchise’s first hat trick in what is regarded as the most prestigious title of the season.

The Beermen, also armed with a twice-to-beat edge, booted out the eighth-ranked Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in just one game to make the semis while the KaTropa made it through by defeating GlobalPort via a sweep in their best-of-three quarterfinal series./INQUIRER.NET