Rent-a-car van used in abducting doctor

The suspects who abducted 26-year-old doctor Julian Inaki Larrazabal-Garcia used a rent-a-car vehicle said Police Regional Office (PRO 7) director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño on Tuesday.

Taliño gave these updates in a press conference saying investigators are digging more information that could lead them to the suspects adding that they are also still trying to determine the motive behind Garcia’s abduction.

Since the victim and family has yet to give statements for further invesitagtion, Taliño said they are focusing on finding the four suspects.

Taliño said the victim has not yet formally filed a complaint against the suspects since the family asked for a time for him to recover from the incident.

He added that they will file the case should the family or the victim decides not to file a formal complaint and pursue the case.

“Puwede naman yun na tayo ang magsasampa ng kaso kapag nahuli na ang mga suspects,” Talino said.