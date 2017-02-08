Fall All Over Again with Dan Hill

SING along with the Grammy Award-winning international singer-songwriter Dan Hill as Music in Motion and Jcentre Mall presents: Fall All Over Again, a Pre-Valentine Concert on Feb. 10, 7PM at the J Centre Mall Convention Hall.

Relive the moments as he performs heartfelt classics like “Sometimes When We Touch,” “Never Thought,” “I Fall All Over Again,” “In Your Eyes,” and many more.

His enchanting songs are filled with beautiful lyrics; he even wrote songs for adult contemporary superstars like Celine Dion and Barry Manilow.

This is with the special participation of The Voice Kids season 2 & 3 Cebuano finalists, Tawag ng Tanghalan Visayas contenders, Promil i-Shine Grand Finalist and students of Music in Motion Cebu for the Benefit of Gracenet Phils.

For an unforgettable evening, get your tickets now to see Dan Hill!

Purchase your tickets at the J Centre Mall Concierge Area or at the Music in Motion Studio located at the upper ground level beside David’s Salon. /Hannah Perez