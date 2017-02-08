Heroes – We Can Be: A docu-fantasy musicale

IN celebration of the National Arts Month this February, Singapore School Cebu presents “Heroes – We Can Be,” an original musicale inspired by the stories of child scavengers.

This production aims to make an impact by being able to raise social awareness in line with Singapore School Cebu’s drive to make positive impacts to the world.

Be ready to take on an epic journey with Emil, Maricel, Jimboy and Checaina, the four scavengers who stumble into two genies. Being granted three wishes, they embark on a magical ride meeting Overseas Filipino Workers from around the world. Culminating to a self-realization of what truly matters in this world, not the things we may want, but what we can be.

With experts production design consultant Martin Masadao, lighting director Jonjon Villareal (Annie the Musical – Resorts World Manila), and Cebu’s renowned creative director Rudy Aviles at the helm, the Cebuano audience can expect a top-notch production employing high-tech lighting and sets.

Directed by young film and theatre professional Eli Razo and written by Singapore School Cebu School President Trixie Suarez, “Heroes – We Can Be” will be held on Feb. 11, 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM at SM Seaside City Cebu Center Stage.

Tickets are sold at Gymboree (412-PLAY) and Singapore School Cebu (2365-SSC) for P800 (free seating), P1,200 (reserved seating), and P2,000 (VIP). Proceeds will be for the benefit of the child scavengers of Umapad Dumpsite.

Be a hero by watching the show and help these kids become the hero they can be.