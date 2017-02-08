Policeman, two others arrested in Calamba drug bust

CEBU CITY– Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a policeman and two other persons inside an alleged drug den in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Tuesday evening.

PO1 Julius Cuyos, who had not reported for duty since 2015, did not resist arrest, said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Also arrested were Grace Escopete and Edgar Rafols, the alleged caretaker of the house.

The subject of the drug bust, Marites Aniñon, eluded arrest.

Recovered inside the alleged drug den were packs of shabu amounting to P130,000.

The three suspects were subjected to drug test shortly after their arrest and were found positive of the prohibited substance, said Ruiz.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for visiting a drug den would be filed against Cuyos and Escopet.

A complaint would be filed against Rafols for “visiting a drug den” while Aniñon, for selling illegal drugs.

“This is just a small group but we consider them as high-value targets mainly because they (Aniñon and Rafols) are operating a drug den,” Ruiz said./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro