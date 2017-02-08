Dumpit vows keep peace and order in Ermita

After his transfer to Carbon Police Station on Feb. 3, Senior Police Officer Adonis Dumpit promised to do his best to maintain peace and order in Barangay Ermita.

Dumpit was assigned by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Senior Supt. Joel Doria to Carbon Police Station last Friday, February 3.

Dumpit, tagged as “the most feared policeman”, is assigned to head a police unit in Carbon Police Station.

Ermita, a drug prone area, is under the jurisdiction of Carbon Police Station.

“The residents should not fear me because I am not a criminal. I am only tasked to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Although President Duterte ordered the police force to halt all operations in war on drugs, Dumpit said he will still arrest drug personalities who will be caught in the act.

“If I have to, I can still arrest drug personalities under plain view doctrine,” he said.

However, the police can still help in drug operations by giving information to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which has now the authority to arrest drug personalities.

Dumpit was chosen by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to sit as a village caretaker following the 6-month preventive suspension of Ermita barangay captain Felisimo Rupinta and seven barangay councilors for their alleged failure to cooperate with PDEA 7 during their drug raid operation last November 2016.

But Police Regional Director Noli Taliño said Dumpit cannot sit as a village caretaker in Barangay Ermita. He has to resign from police service before assuming the leadership role./USJ-R Jheysel Ann Tangaro