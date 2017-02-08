Signal jammers up in Cebu jail

AT least two signal jammers were installed in key areas inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) to disrupt cell phone use inside by either inmate or visitor.

Bobby Legaspi, chief of the Provincial Civil Security Unit (CSU), said more signal jammers are on the way.

“We know that this is not going to cover the whole entire compound of CPDRC,” he said.

Legaspi said they don’t want to disrupt cell phone signals in nearby areas.

“Right now we are dividing the CPDRC into four areas as we know that signal jammers can go through hollow blocks,” he said.

Jail Warden Dr. Gil Macato said the jammers are aimed at disrupting communication by the inmates with others outside of their cells.

He admitted that it would be hard for them to seize all cell phones of the inmates given their limited resources and personnel.