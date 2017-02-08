Business establishments told to explain closure of parking space during Sinulog

THE Cebu City government has issued a show cause order to the establishments along Juana Osmeña Street, Cebu City, for violating the National Building Code when they closed their parking lots during the Sinulog festival.

Century Plaza and its tenant, Muvanz Pocherohan, reportedly used their parking space as an extension to their business.

It can be recalled that the city did not allow street parties along the parade route and warned the establishments to keep their parking lots open so as not to cause heavy traffic.

In a letter to Century Plaza, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that on January 15 their parking lots were blocked and there were tables and chairs.

He said that the establishment has also violated the Zoning Ordinance.

These establishments were ordered to explain why their permits should not be canceled.

“I personally warned the Pocherohan not to put tables and chairs in the parking lot. You tolerated this violation,” the notice read.

The crowd usually builds up in Juana Osmeña which is known as the center of parties every Sinulog celebration.

Last January, the mayor received reports that a rowdy and unruly crowd gathered in Juana Osmeña.

The show cause notice was sent last Friday, February 3.

City Legal Officer Joseph Bernaldez said he has not yet received a reply.

Century Plaza and Pocherohan were among the 17 establishments which were caught violating the city’s policy.

Bernaldez said some of the establishments are still under investigation.

“We sent the notice to Century Plaza and Pocherohan first. We’ll see the final decision of the mayor,” Bernaldez said.