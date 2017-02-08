Crackdown on colorum tricycles in Lapu

A CRACKDOWN on colorum tricycles dubbed as “Oplan Sita” was launched by the Lapu-Lapu City police in coordination with the City Traffic Management System (CTMS).

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, acting Lapu-Lapu City police chief, called on tricycle drivers and operators of unlicensed tricycles to secure their requirements lest their units be seized and impounded.

He said many tricycle operators use their franchise for another tricycle unit.

Most of these units ply their routes in barangays Basak, Pajac and Bankal.

CTMS official Mario Napoli said the city has 400 unregistered tricycle units in these barangays.