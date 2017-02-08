Cargo firms’ permits held due to city land use plan

More than 50 cargo and logistics firms operating in Mandaue City’s North Reclamation Area had their business permits temporarily suspended after the enforcement of the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

Lawyer Mae Elaine Bathan, Mandaue City Hall’s chief of staff said the permits of these businesses expired last December 31.

She said the actual nature of their businesses ran contrary to what was indicated in their permits as well as the city’s Zoning and Classification Ordinance.

“Most of the establishments there prior to the amendment of CLUP fall under logistics like trucking and container yard which does not fall under the classification (of the ordinance) if we implement the CLUP,” Bathan told reporters.

Under Ordinance No. 14-206-1119 or the newly amended Zoning and Classification Ordinance, Mandaue City is classified into five planned unit development zones (PUDZ).

Bathan said the classification would allow for flexibility in the planning, design and conformity of building types as well as land use in Mandaue City.

The NRA, which comprises Barangays Tipolo and Subangdaku, has been classified under planned unit development 1 (PUD1) which is intended mainly for civic and trade developments.

Bathan said these areas were intended to become Mandaue City’s central business district.

Business establishments that can operate in this area are condominiums, hotels and hospitals among others.

The city intended cargo and logistics businesses to operate in Mandaue City’s northern part which is classified under PUD 5 or medium-to-high-intensity industrial development.

The business permits of the cargo and logistics establishments that were held in abeyance were issued by then mayor Jonas Cortes on the condition that they should only operate for a year.

The one year grace period would give owners time to transfer to their new location, Bathan said.

Beyond that, Bathan said these businesses will have to secure a zoning clearance from the zoning board before securing a permit.

“If we find out that their actual use of the property does not conform to the zoning, then they will not be issued with a clearance,” Bathan said.

Bathan said City Hall department heads will meet with the business owners to resolve the issue.

Any recommendations from the meeting will be submitted to Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing who will decide on it.

At the moment, Bathan said they will give time to the businesses to review the provisions of the CLUP.

“We cannot just sever ties with them because they are our stakeholders and they generate profit and employment for the city,” Bathan said.