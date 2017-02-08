VSMMC takes down Colt in ASPA Cup 2017

THE VSMMC led the cast of winners in the Urban Basketball League – ASPA Cup 2017 that was held last Sunday at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball courts.

VSMMC bested Colt 45, 76-67, behind the stellar play of Giovanni Canceko who had 18 points and three steals in a solid showing on both ends of the floor. Vernon Santos also helped him out with 12 rebounds and three steals to help even the team’s record up at 2-2 (win-loss).

James Bataluna tallied 29 points and six assists for Colt 45 but it wasn’t enough to get them over the top.

In other games, the DPWH kept their record clean as they edged the MDC, 69-67, behind the double-double performance of Rhendy Alferez who tallied 25 points and 10 boards.

Stay Fit stayed undefeated as they clobbered Teletech, 58-45. Ivan Espina led Stay Fit’s balanced attack with 12 markers even as Junie Alejandro grabbed 12 rebounds and issued four assists. Man-mountain AJ San Juan also displayed his defensive prowess with four steals.

Finally, the team of Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella claimed a 74-48 win over Focus behind Kent Junggoy’s 21 points and Allen Ceballos’ 15 boards and nine assists. The win was their second against a lone loss.