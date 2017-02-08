Top chessers vie in Rose Classic

THE ANNUAL Rose Pharmacy Chess Classic is set to feature some of Cebu’s best wood pushers this coming weekend at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Among those expected to compete in the tournament are International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Carlos Moreno, Rommel Ganzon, Anthony Makinano, National Master (NM) Merben Roque and Bon Tibod.

Tournament arbiter Marvin Ruelan said that around 80 to 100 wood pushers are expected to compete in the seven-round Swiss system format tournament.

Registration fee is pegged at P200.