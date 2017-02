The Maria Montessori International School (MMIS) will be holding its annual “Run For A Healthy Heart” on Feb. 11.

This year, the fun run will be held for a charitable cause. It will be a fund-raising activity for the benefit of typhoon victims in Camarines Norte.

The footrace starts at the AFP Central Command in Barangay Apas.

The run, exclusive to MMIS students, parents, faculty and alumni, will have a 1k, 3k and 5k distances.