Don’t start collecting P40 flagdown rate just yet – LTFRB 7

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) director Ahmed Cuizon warned taxi drivers and operators in Cebu not to collect P40 just yet saying they have yet to receive a signed copy of the order.

Cuizon, in a telephone interview on Thursday, said that the drivers and operators can face overcharging cases if they start collecting the additional P10 without the go signal from LTFRB.

Cuizon said that as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, they have not received a copy of the signed order from the national office adding that they cannot start implementing the new rate without the signed order

“We also need to follow the process. After (we receive) the signed order, it will be published (in a newspaper) for circulation before implementation,” Cuizon said in a phone interview.

For now, taxi drivers are advised to still apply the P30 flagdown rate and distance rate of P3.50 for first 500 meters and for every 500 succeeding meters.

The penalties for overcharging is P1,000 for drivers and P5,000 for the operators pursuant to the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

Earlier this week, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra announced that the flagdown rate for taxi units operating in Metro Manila, Cebu and Panay has been reverted to P40.