COMPASSIONATE TAXI DRIVER

A working student was already near his house on Mactan Island when he realized he left his wallet in his Cebu City office.

Distraught, he asked the taxi driver to turn around so he can get his wallet back.

By the time he got off, the meter clocked in a P340 fare. The sympathetic driver, however, charged the student only P150.

‘NONPROFIT’

A Cebu City official complained about how hospitals get away with tagging themselves as “nonprofit” which exempts them from paying taxes to the city.

Mentioning one big hospital in Cebu City that is owned by a prominent family, he questioned how that hospital can be “nonprofit” when it charges

P40,000 for an appendectomy.

FOR ‘BITTER’ HEALTH

Two friends were talking about Valentine’s Day with one of them saying it will “rain flowers and chocolates” on Feb. 14.

The other one replied, “It will also rain ampalaya (bitter gourd) on that day,” referring to “bitter” singles.

Not to be put off by cynicism, her friend said ampalaya is especially beneficial to those who don’t want to end up in a diabetic coma from eating too much sweets.