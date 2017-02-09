21 Badjao kids rushed to Bohol hospital; amoebiasis seen

DAUIS, Bohol — At least 21 children from the Badjao community in Barangay (village) Totolan here were rushed to the hospital after showing symptoms of amoebiasis.

The Badjao children, aged one to 12, complained of stomach ache and were vomiting and suffering from loose bowel movement.

The cause might have been dirty drinking water or contaminated food.

Health authorities in Bohol have yet to issue a statement if indeed the children were afflicted with amoebiasis.

Amoebiasis is described as an infection of the gastrointestinal system.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this disease is “transmitted via the faecal-oral route, either directly by person-to-person contact or indirectly by eating or drinking faecally contaminated food or water.”

Bobby Bartolo’s son, John Rey, was complaining of abdominal pain as well as loose bowel movement on Monday afternoon.

Bartolo put liniment on John Rey, but his condition worsened, forcing the father to bring his son to the Gov. Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Marcelina Tahakim, barangay health worker, said the stream of children being brought to hospitals started on Feb. 2.

One was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 2 while six others were rushed on Feb. 4. /Inquirer.net