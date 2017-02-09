Search for article

Four suspects arrested in two PDEA drug busts

11:05 PM February 9th, 2017

Duljo barangay chairman Elmer Abella signed the inventory of the raiding team of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in their area. Barangay officials are being called to cooperate with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs. CDN Photo/Lito Tecson

CDN Photo/Lito Tecson

FOUR persons were arrested in two separate operations by agents of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City last Tuesday evening.

Jochep Comendero, 22; and 20-year-old Ana Grace Villarin surrendered to PDEA operatives in Tres de Abril, Labangon at past 6 a.m.

Seized from their possession were 200 grams of shabu worth P600,000, PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said.

Five hours later, PDEA agents arrested 35-year-old Reynante Gonzales and 33-year-old Kirk Perocilo along A. Lopez Street in Labangon, Cebu City.
Recovered from their possession were 50 grams of shabu worth P150,000.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against the suspects at the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.

The offense is non-bailable. The suspects are detained at the PDEA-7 stockade.

