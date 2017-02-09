LTFRB to cabbies: P30 taxi flag-down rate still in effect

Taxi drivers and operators in Cebu are advised to still follow the P30 flag-down rate as the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has not yet received a copy of the order from its head office in Manila implementing the P40 flag-down rate.

The LTFRB wanted to restore the P40 flag-down rate but the order has not yet been signed by its chairman.

The rate for succeeding meters is still the same at P3.50 every 500 meters.

The LTFRB approved the P40 taxi flag-down rate in January 2011, but reduced it to P30 in March 2015 due to lower oil prices.

LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon warned taxi drivers not to collect P40 yet from commuters as they could be charged for overcharging.

Violators will pay a fine of P5,000 pursuant to the LTO-LTFRB Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

“We need to follow the process. After the order is signed, it will be published in circulation before being implemented,” Cuizon said in a phone interview.

Earlier this week, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra announced that the flag-down rate for taxi will be restored back to P40 and this will be implemented in Metro Manila, Cebu and Panay.

Ryan Benjamin Yu, president of Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco), said they were happy with the announcement of Delgra.

“We support Chairman Delgra’s announcement. Though there is no signed order yet, for sure he will not withdraw this announcement,” Yu.

Yu reminds 200 taxi drivers under Citrasco to follow the P30 flag-down rate.

Meanwhile, Yu said he would be filing a petition this afternoon at the LTFRB-7 office to increase the jeepney fare in Cebu by P1.50 during peak hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., due to the increase in the price of fuel and basic commodities.