It is said that if you can accept someone for who he is, warts and all, that’s love.

And if you can come out in the open mighty proud of a love that others may possibly frown upon, that is an even deeper kind of love.

Such is the story of Christian Quilban Moscoso, a 26-year-old dentist, and his “love” Brick Mc Johnson Estella, 23, a business process outsourcing (BPO) agent.

Out and proud, their relationship which began with a random Facebook chat lasting till six in the morning, was accepted by both their families as soon as they decided to take it to the next level.

“There was no exact date when we started our relationship. Deretso kami na (Right away it was us). The first day we met, that was it. Yes, the feeling was mutual, very unusual,” Moscoso said.

From that long-drawn FB chat, came their first meeting at the posh Paseo Arcenas in Barangay Banawa, Cebu City in May 2016.

On that first date, they had dinner and coffee, feeling as though the world had stopped running for two would-be lovers who only had eyes for each other.

“There was really a spark that was kilig!” a giggling Estella told Cebu Daily News.

Soon after that meeting, Estella dropped by Moscoso’s clinic to surprise him with a gift.

“The secretary called me and said a box of cookies was left for me,” Moscoso said.

Upon checking the box, Moscoso found a note from Estella which read, “I hope to know you more.”

It was only after seeing each other regularly that they both realized that they were each other’s secret crush.

There was no formal courtship as they were simply drawn to each other. For Moscoso, it was an answered prayer.

“God in the center”

A devotee of the Sto. Niño, the young dentist recounted that after a failed relationship before, he decided to focus on his studies and work.

In the last four years, each January, Moscoso completed the 9-day novena Masses at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño for the feast of Cebu’s patron.

He prayed for a love life, he said, with God at the center.

“Actually niingon ko nga Ikaw na bahala if when Nimo ihatag ang love life sa akoa,” Moscoso said.

(Actually what I said was, You decide when you want to give me a love .)

“I am so thankful to Sto. Niño!” Moscoso added.

“Pero ako gi-pray before nga, ‘Lord, dili ko mangayo og love life. Pero in case gani hatagan ko nimo, tagai ko og chinito, taas pa nako, buotan, responsible, gwapo and siya jud!’ Prayers granted! Wa ko mag-expect nga madawat ko kung kinsa ko, unsa ko. Mao siya jud!” Moscoso laughed as he shared.

(But what I prayed for was, ‘Lord, I will not ask for a love life. But if in case you want to give me one, give me someone who is Chinese looking, taller than me, good, responsible and handsome and that it’s really him!’ Prayers granted! I did not expect him to accept me for who I am.)

Moscoso and Estella now go to church together, like a regular couple. And on Fridays, they visit the Sto. Niño Church to attend novena Masses.

“I randomly go to church. Pag Sto. Niño, mouban jud ko niya. Like after shift, regardless gikan ko graveyard, mag-uban mi duha! Devotee ko niya,” Estella told CDN.

(I randomly go to church. But if it’s Sto. Niño, I really go with him, like after shift, regardless if it’s graveyard. I’m a Sto. Niño devotee.)

No secrets

The couple loves photography and travels together.

They hold hands in public and call each other “love”.

On their social media accounts, they openly declare their love for each other.

“If there is discrimination, we take everything as positive,” Estella said.

Moscoso and Estella are grateful to their families for accepting the relationship as it is.

“We are blessed and very thankful. Compared to others that they need to keep their relationship secret. Your love and relationship is incomplete if you keep it secret from loved ones,” Estella said.

“My family is open minded. Even my friends, they told my parents that I’m happy with my love life!” added Moscoso, explaining that being open about the relationship gives him a nice feeling.

“You don’t need to hide. The more you hide, the more it is complicated… Eventually they will accept you for who you are. You will be happier,” Moscoso said.

For Estella, keeping a relationship secret can lead to certain doubts.

“Like you can question the love you have for that person,” Estella said.

But while Estella and Moscoso may be both open and proud of their relationship, marriage, even if it were possible in the future, was out of the question.

“I don’t agree. Filipinos have a strong faith and (we) practice our religion very well. I also want to preserve the religion in our country,” Moscoso said.

For now, the sweethearts are content with planning a life together and with just being in each other’s hearts, forever.

“Learn to accept his mistakes and flaws. Look forward to challenges. If something is wrong, then talk and solve it. A relationship will not work if there is pride,” Moscoso said.