Sawang Calero barangay chief submits list of alleged drug pushers to PDEA

Sawang Calero barangay captain Ariel Iburan submitted 71 names of alleged drug pushers in his area to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7) director Yogi Filemon Ruiz on Friday morning.

Most of the 71 persons in the list are minors, said Iburan.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said they will validate the list and conduct operations if needed.

“Even if they are minors, we will still go after them,” he said.

Iburan is the fourth village chief who forwarded drug personalities in their respected jurisdiction.

Other barangay captains who submitted a list of drug personalities to PDEA are from Tisa, Quiot and Lahug./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Tangaro

