Search for article

PDEA 7 demands explaination from Carreta barangay captain

SHARES:

01:47 PM February 10th, 2017

Recommended
February 10th, 2017 01:47 PM
RUIZ

RUIZ

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has sent a letter to Carreta Barangay Captain Eduardo Lauron asking him to explain why a drug den was operating right behind the barangay hall.

“What was he doing as a barangay captain? Didn’t he know that there’s a drug den near the barangay hall?,” said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz

Regardless of Lauron’s answer, Ruiz said he will file a case against the barangay captain.

“This should serve a lesson to other officials for them to do their work,” he said.

Last February 1, agents of PDEA-7 raided a suspected drug den located 15 meters away from the barangay hall and arrested the alleged operator, Rolly Frasco and four other drug users, including a 17-year-old girl./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.