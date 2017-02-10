PDEA 7 demands explaination from Carreta barangay captain

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has sent a letter to Carreta Barangay Captain Eduardo Lauron asking him to explain why a drug den was operating right behind the barangay hall.

“What was he doing as a barangay captain? Didn’t he know that there’s a drug den near the barangay hall?,” said PDEA-7 Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz

Regardless of Lauron’s answer, Ruiz said he will file a case against the barangay captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This should serve a lesson to other officials for them to do their work,” he said.

Last February 1, agents of PDEA-7 raided a suspected drug den located 15 meters away from the barangay hall and arrested the alleged operator, Rolly Frasco and four other drug users, including a 17-year-old girl./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro