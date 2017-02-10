Citrasco files petition for P1.50 jeepney fare surge

The Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco) filed fare surge petition for jeepneys at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) on Friday afternoon.

Ryan Yu, president of Citrasco, asked for P1.50 increase during peak hours from 7 a.m to 9 a.m and from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

“First reason why we are filing this petition is because of traffic then next is fuel,” Yu told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there was no study conducted to back Citrasco’s claim on the worsening traffic situation in Cebu especially during those specific time, Yu said they based their claims on what they observed every day.

At present, minimum jeepney fare in Cebu is P6.50. Should the petition gets approved, the minimum fare will be P8 during peak hours.

Yu is hopeful that the LTFRB will approve their petition after LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra announced P1 fare increase for jeepneys in Manila earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the National Confideration of Transportworkers Union – Visayas (NCTU-Visayas) is also set to file a separate petition for fare increase and fare surge.

Romeo Armamento, vice president of NCTU said that they will ask P1.50 for fare surge during peak hours (7 a.m to 9 a.m and 5 p.m to 7 p.m) and another P1.50 on top of the minimum fare.