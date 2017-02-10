Teenager accuses drinking buddy of rape

An 18 year-old woman was allegedly raped by her drinking buddy in Sitio Soong I, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday evening.

PO2 Geralden Pacelan, investigator of the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office – Station 5, said a concerned citizen reported to their office and asked police assistance after the incident took place past 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Aracious, 24, a native of Catmon, Cebu who currently resides in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Bankal, was immediately arrested, by PO1 Hino Namoc near a gated condominium building in the same barangay.

Based on Pacelan’s initial investigation, the victim alleged that she was in the middle of a drinking session with Aracious when the latter tried to force himself on her. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and brought here to dark place.

The victim, who is a massage therapist and a resident of Sitio Ticgahon, Barangay Bankal, shouted for help but the Aracious threatened to kill her. The victim said managed to escape as the Aracious was molesting her but he caught her and raped her again.

The woman said she eventually was able to escape from him and asked for help from a security guard of the nearby condominium who, in turn, immediately called the police for assistance.

Pacelan said that by the time the victim has reported the incident to the police, her molester was no longer around. But the victim coordinated with the police to arrest the suspect by calling him in his mobile phone to know his whereabouts.

Aracious was later arrested near his house in Sitio Mahayahay and is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headquarters.

Aracious denied raping the victim saying they were drinking inside a videoke house in Sitio Bliss, Barangay Pajac when they both got drunk. He claimed he was just assisting the victim to get home safely since she was very drunk and could not walk properly, and that it was the girl’s lesbian lover also asked him to assist and bring her home.

He said they were with another companion when they boarded a jeepney going home since they live in adjacent areas in Barangay Bankal. His friend got off first from the jeep, leaving him and the victim. When he arrived home after sending the victim to her house in Sitio Ticgahon, the latter called and asked for his whereabouts.

Pacelan however said that even as they continue to investigate the case, rape charges will still be filed against Aracious.