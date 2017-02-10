CELEBRATED MOMENTS

Funny quotes about relationships start to flood social media sites as Valentine’s Day draws near.

One Facebook post read: “Ang mga taken excited sa ilang monthsary. Ang mga married excited sa ilang anniversary. Ang mga single? Aw, huwat ra mi sa among birthday.”

(Those who are taken are excited about their monthsary. The married ones are excited about their anniversary. The singles? Oh, we will just wait for our birthday.)

PASTILAN!

Plunder has been dropped from the list of crimes punishable with death in the proposed law reimposing the death penalty.

Whose idea is it?

Well, from lawmakers, some of whom were charged with plunder or may have plans of amassing wealth from government coffers.

“Pastilan!” said an agitated taxpayer.

A TWIST TO A PARABLE

The administration has stopped policemen from conducting anti-drug operations following the death of a Korean inside Camp Crame at the hands of rogue policemen.

A Cebuano priest said that while the cruel deaths of approximately 7,000 poor people were not worth a single teardrop, the death of a high-profile Korean rattled the administration.

“It is as if the administration has given a twist to Jesus’ parable wherein a shepherd leaves the 99 sheep behind to look for a single lost sheep. But in the mind of the administration, the parable could mean that 7,000 sheep are worthless compared to the one high-breed sheep,” he said.