‘Funtastic four’ BRINGS PRE-VALENTINE LAUGHS

THERE’S no perfect formula for making someone laugh, much more tickling the funny bones of a stadium full of people.

But for stand-up comedians Pooh, Chokoleit, Pokwang and K Brosas, it’s a piece of cake as the friendship they share on and off the stage makes things easier.

“Kumbaga real friends, on and off stage, kaya kung ano nakikita niyo sa stage, it’s very spontaneous and very natural,” said Chokoleit during yesterday’s press briefing for “A Funny Valentine Concert” held at Rico’s Lechon in Axis Escario.

During the interview, Chokoleit, Pooh and Pokwang, (K Brosas was not with them due to a prior appointment) shared that working in several shows together since 2011 has enabled them to have a strong bond that has been tested through time.

Being the “funtastic four” gang, (as how Pokwang describes it) for more than six years now, they have found the perfect timing in throwing punchlines, hugot lines and jokes in their past shows—“4 Da Laffs,” their election spoof “4 Da Vote,” and “4 Da Best.”

“Ang maganda sa amin, walang star-star. Kung magmamaganda ka, aawayin ka naming apat, okrayan, totoo. Ang totoong kaibigan, you allow them to bully you. Ganun naman ‘yun,” added Chokoleit.

This, as they shared that it never came to a point that they fought against each other over a bad mean joke thrown at one of them.

“At syempre wala naman talagang perfect na pagkatao di ba? Gaya nalang nang laging late to ‘eh, kaya nga Chokoleit. Pero hanggang dun lang kaya hindi lumalaki,” shared Pokwang.

“Nung wala pa si Lee (Pokyang’s boyfriend, Lee O’Brien) ‘tong si Pokwang, medyo sapoton (hot headed) kung sa Bisaya pa. Pero nung nadiligan na, umu-OA naman sa love-love. Parang KathNiel lang,” quipped Chokoleit after Pokwang called him out for being tardy in the past.

The revelation didn’t end there, as Pokwang shared that Pooh, who was silent in a corner, is single. Chokoleit, however, said he has a lot of boy friends now, compared before.

KEEPING THE JOKES FRESH

With sold-out concerts abroad, on top of the seven upcoming shows worldwide, the four comedians shared that they

always make it to a point to make their jokes relevant and not recycled.

“Iba ang concept namin ngayon. Ito pinaghandaan talaga namin kasi madalas na rin kami dito (sa Cebu). Meron kami ditong mga free shows. Gusto namin iba din ‘yung may ticket,” said Pooh.

As Chokoleit puts it, their brand of comedy is different: they throw jokes at themselves, not at the audience.

“Di ba may ganung pressure na pag nasa harapan ka, o-okrayin ka. Sa amin hindi. Riot at tsaka tawa lang. ‘Yung relatable ‘yung humor ganun. But we don’t insult our audience. Our brand of comedy is kami kami lang. Kaya kahit nasa harapan ka wag kang matakot,” he added.

Catch Pokwang, Pooh, Chokoleit and K-Brosas as they will make you fall in love and in laughter with their show “A Funny Valentine Concert”

happening at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City tonight and at the Cebu Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Hotel Cebu tomorrow night.