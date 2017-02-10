Search for article

6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao City

SHARES:

By:

@MichPadayhag

10:53 PM February 10th, 2017

Recommended
By: Michelle Joy L. Padayhag, February 10th, 2017 10:53 PM
Photo grabbed from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) Facebook Account.

Photo grabbed from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) Facebook Account.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao City on Friday night, which was felt at Intensity Six in the city.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on its website that the earthquake was recorded at 10:03 p.m., with the epicenter located 14 kilometers northwest of Surigao City, at a depth of four kilometers.

The tremor was felt also felt at Intensity 2 in Bislig, Surigao Del Sur and at Intensity 1 in the cities of Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, the Philvolcs said.

Philvolcs said it was expecting damage and aftershocks in the affected areas but there was no immediate report yet from disaster authorities in these areas.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.