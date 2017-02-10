6.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao City

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao City on Friday night, which was felt at Intensity Six in the city.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported on its website that the earthquake was recorded at 10:03 p.m., with the epicenter located 14 kilometers northwest of Surigao City, at a depth of four kilometers.

The tremor was felt also felt at Intensity 2 in Bislig, Surigao Del Sur and at Intensity 1 in the cities of Cebu and Cagayan de Oro City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, the Philvolcs said.

Philvolcs said it was expecting damage and aftershocks in the affected areas but there was no immediate report yet from disaster authorities in these areas.