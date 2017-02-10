7 foundations to benefit from CIS Friendship Cup football

THE CEBU International School (CIS) Friendship Cup football tournament will be held this March 4 to 5 in its football field in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City.

The seven-aside football tournament is one of the most awaited football festivals in Cebu. Around a hundred teams are expected to compete in this event.

This year, the proceeds of the tournament will be donated to seven foundations. These are Cancer Warriors Foundation-Cebu Chapter, Children of Asia Philippines, Gawad Kalinga, Guadix Kiddie Center, Lihuk Panaghiusa, Seed4Com and Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation.

The 11 age groups to be offered are under-seven, under-nine, under-13, under-18 girls, under-18 boys, under-11, under-15 boys, men’s open, BPO, inter-company and ladies open.

Aside from helping the aforementioned foundations, the tournament also aims to provide exposure to grassroots footballers in Cebu.

For more information about the tournament, one can contact Ace Pierra, the tournament director, at 0917-518-9353.