Team elite rules paref alumni hoops

TEAM Elite ruled the 4th Springdale Alumni Basketball League held at the Paref Springdale campus in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City last Feb. 3.

Team Elite was crowned champion after defeating Team All Stars, 37-33. Roi Villegas led the winning team with 12 points.

Pink Pigs took third place honors after trouncing Nomads, 83-63, with Brian Mercado exploding for 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Titans’ Cup 2017 multi-sporting event kicks off today at the same venue. The meet features chess, badminton and scrabble for players from the school.

On Feb. 18 and 19, there will be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and table tennis competition that will be participated by teams from other schools.

The sporting events aim to establish strong camaraderie and sportsmanship among the students of Paref Springdale as well as develop the students’ skills in particular sports.

For more information about the upcoming sporting events, one may contact Dave Cabuguas at 232-2234.