USC jins hope to dominate cviraa

TAEKWONDO jins from the University of San Carlos (USC) are not taking the 2017 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) meet lightly.

USC coach Glenn Lava said his wards have been training hard for the Cviraa that will be held in the City of Naga in the hopes of qualifying for the Palarong Pambansa.

Lava, who is a world champion player and coach, will be sending Alyssa Llenes, David Labiste, Ch-Ynah Labiste, and Loralee Natividad to compete against some of the best jins in the Central Visayas region.

“We need to pass this (Cviraa) so we could reach the Palaro,” Lava said. “We have been preparing for this for two months already.”

The USC bets will be competing in the sparring category.