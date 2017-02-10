Soltones wins 3rd ncaa mvp title

CEBUANA Grethcel Soltones added yet another collection to her plethora of awards as she bagged her third straight National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player plum.

The 21-year-old Catmon, Cebu native, who also bagged the Season 90 and Season 91 MVP awards, was also adjudged as the Best Outside Hitter.

However, her brilliance in Game 2 wasn’t enough to give the San Sebastián College-Recoletos (SSC-R) Lady Stags their first crown in six years as they failed to close out their finals series against the Arellano University (AU) Lady Chiefs, losing in a five-set thriller, 18-25, 25-16, 25-11, 28-26, 15-13, at The Arena in San Juan yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-ranked Lady Stags, who earned an outright berth to the finals after sweeping the eliminations, will have their last chance at the crown when they square off against the Lady Chiefs on Tuesday.