P40 flagdown rate to take effect on Feb.13

Taxi drivers in Cebu can already start collecting P40 flagdown rate starting Monday, February 13.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) director Ahmed Cuizon said the order was already signed on Friday afternoon by LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra making it final and official.

Cuizon however warned drivers to follow strictly the directive to avoid getting penalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Drivers must observe the prevailing rate (P30) as of now, or else they can still be subject to complaints of overcharging by concerned passengers,” Cuizon said.

Those who are collecting P40 before February 13 will be penalized for overcharging under Join Administrative Order (JAO) 2014-01.

The penalties for overcharging is P1,000 for drivers and P5,000 for the operators.

Earlier this week, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra announced that the flagdown rate for taxi units operating in Metro Manila, Cebu and Panay has been reverted to P40.