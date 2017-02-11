Lean on God amid sufferings and pain – Palma

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on the faithful to lean on God amid sufferings and pains as the Catholic Church as marked the 25th World Day of the Sick and the 159th anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Lourdes, France.

At least 200 sick people—some wheelchair-bound—attended the 9:30 a.m. Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral which ended with the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

“In the beginning, everything God created was wonderful, but because of sin, human beings experienced imperfections, shortcomings, and illnesses. The good news is we have a God who loves us,” Palma said in his homily.

The 66-year-old prelate urged the faithtul to offer their sufferings to the Lord for the good of humanity.

“Some people believe that whatever we suffer, in unity with the Lord, it becomes salvific and a source of grace,” he added.

Palma also lauded health care workers and those who continue to take care of the sick.

After communion, Palma carried the Blessed Sacrament in a monstrance and blessed the faithful./USJ-R Intern Jheysel Ann Tangaro