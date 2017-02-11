Coordination issues to be tackled

CEBU CITY BRGY CHIEFS-PDEA 7 execs dialogue

Cebu City’s barangay captains are seeking the guidelines for coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) to prevent a repeat of another Ermita incident from happening.

Philip Zafra, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) of Cebu City, said he had set up a dialogue with PDEA-7 officials next week to discuss coordination issues and how they could strengthen their campaign against illegal drugs in the barangays.

“We also want the barangay officials to have more access with PDEA,” said Zafra, who is also the Tisa barangay captain, during a press briefing yesterday.

He said that barangay officials had been coordinating with the police department on the war against drugs in Cebu City, but they did not have clear guidelines on the PDEA side.

Aside from that, Zafra said they would also want to maximize the participation of barangay officials in eradicating drugs in Cebu City.

Zafra said he met with PDEA-7 chief Yogi Ruiz and Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office chief, two days ago to set up the meeting.

Last November, Ruiz filed a case against Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo Rupinta and other officials of the barangay for allegedly not helping them in a drug operation in the barangay.

The Visayas Ombudsman ordered the six-month suspension of Rupinta and the seven other barangay officials pending investigation of the dereliction of duty case against them.

Ruiz earlier said he also planned to file another case against Carreta barangay officials after they raided last week a suspected drug den a few meters from the barangay hall.

But Carreta Barangay Captain Eduardo Lauron claimed that they had coordinated with the police on informing them about the illegal drug activities in the barangay, and they did not know that they also had to coordinate with the PDEA.

Zafra said that the barangay officials could strengthen the information gathering of PDEA-7 in the barangays since they were more familiar with their respective areas.

Barkada launch

Aside from that, Zafra said he also formed an anti-drug organization in his barangay, which would be launched on Feb. 25, the celebration of the Edsa People Power (Edsa) revolution.

Barkada or the Barangay Advocates for Rehabilitation and Knockout Approach against Drug Abuse and Addiction, will be made up of volunteers, who will be involved among others in information drive against illegal drugs in the barangay.

“This (organization) is more on volunteerism. We will have information drive and awareness. We will also have mission, vision and core values,” Zafra told reporters.

Barangay Tisa will be the pilot area for this organization.

“The rest of the barangays in Cebu City will also follow (launch the organization),” he said.