CVIRAA meet fires off in City of Naga

06:25 PM February 12th, 2017

CVIRAA officially opens at the City of Naga.

City of Naga—Student athletes representing 13 divisions converged at the Teodoro Mendiola Sr. track oval here on Sunday afternoon to officially open the week-long Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet.

The annual multi-sporting meet backed by the Department of Education is the qualifying tournament for the Palarong Pambansa scheduled to be held later this year in Antique.

The opening ceremony was attended by Cebu Province governor Hilario Davide III, Cebu First District representative Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr., City of Naga Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong and Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

Tournament proper of the different sporting events starts on Monday but the Cebu City Niños already have an upper hand as they partially lead the medal tally after dominating the gymnastics event held earlier at the Enan Chiong Sports Complex. The Niños won 34 gold medals, 17 silvers and 13 bronze medals in gymnastics.

