KIYOMI Watanabe bagged a bronze medal for the Philippines in the Paris Grand Slam 2017 judo tournament held in Paris, France on Sunday.

The Fil-Japanese Watanabe, who was raised in Cebu, defeated Lucy Renshall of Great Britain in the bronze medal match of the women’s -63 kilogram category.

Her bid for a gold medal got squashed when she lost to France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou in the semifinal round.