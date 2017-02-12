‘NO FINE IF YOU FOLLOW LAW’

During a traffic jam in Mandaue City last Saturday a jeepney passenger complained about the uselessness of the anti-jaywalking ordinance.

He said pedestrians will find easier ways to cross the streets than by following it.

Noticing that nobody from the passengers cared to pick up the conversation, he loudly complained “What kind of mayor is he, trying to extort money from people through the anti-jaywalking (ordinance)?”

One of the passengers told him, “You won’t be fined if you follow the law. You volunteered to pay, you were not being extorted.”

‘ANKLE,’ ‘AUNTIE’

Two reporters were having difficulty writing their news story about a man bitten by a snake.

“What do you call the body part situated a little above the ankle?” One of them seriously asked.

The other paused for a while to search for the right word in her mind then replied, “Auntie (Aunt).” Both of them burst into laughter.

STRAW FIGHT

Two friends who dined in a fastfood chain got into an argument over straws.

One of them, a tree-hugging nature lover, reminded the other not to use straws, since “straws reach our oceans and they might choke our sea friends out there.”

When her friend insisted on using straws by saying the outlet’s glasses looked dirty, her friend replied, “So you prefer not to endure a momentary inconvenience over saving the environment from destruction?”

Her friend retorted, “I would rather make sure I don’t get indigestion or stomach cramps than just use a glass I suspect is dirty.”