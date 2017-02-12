LizQuen to spen VDay in Cebu

LIZA Soberano and Enrique Gil, lead stars of Star Cinema’s post Valentine movie “My Ex and Whys” will be spending Valentine’s Day in Cebu.

The two stars, collectively known to their fans as LizQuen, will be promoting their film in mall shows tomorrow at The Event Centre of SM City Cebu at 4 p.m. and at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu at 5 p.m.

“My Ex and Whys” is about a blogger named Cali (Liza), who owns a blog titled “The Bakit List” and her ex Gio (Enrique) who unexpectedly returns to her life.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina (who also directed the loveteam’s two hit telenovelas “Dolce Amore” and “Forevermore), the film will show how Gio, a former playboy, does his best to prove to Cali that he has changed and that he now deserves her love and trust.

Also starring Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Zaijian Jaranilla, Dominic Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta and Cai Cortez, the film will open in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, February 15.