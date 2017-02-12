SUCCESSFUL Drug operation Mandaue cops get award

A police team from Subangdaku Police Station received an award for arresting drug peddlers operating in a motel in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City last month.

Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Director Noli Taliño presented the Medalya ng Kagalingan award to Chief Insp. Genilo Veraque, the station commander, PO3s Joelister Ligaray and Jayson Estrera, PO2 Delvic Bag-ao and PO1s Protacio Man-on and Norjane Bualan.

Taliño congratulated the awardees and the whole Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) headed by Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas for their major accomplishment.

“Your accomplishment exhibited your commitment and ardent support for a reliable and effective police service, worthy of recognition,” said Taliño.

Last January 21, the Subangdaku Police Station coordinated with the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) led by Bernouli Abalos and SWAT Mobile team in a drug operation at a motel in Barangay Tipolo.

They arrested nine persons, including suspected drug peddlers Marvin Villanueva, Francis Omolon and police applicant Darren Anthony Cabahug, who eluded arrest.

A total of P700,000 worth of illegal drugs, P7,500 cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales, drug paraphernalia and a .45 caliber pistol were confiscated from the suspects.

After the awarding, Alanas presented to PRO-7 officials the station’s other accomplishments and ongoing programs, including the rehabilitation of surrenderers.

Taliño commended Alanas for initiating programs that would benefit not only the surrenderers but the community as well.

A boodle fight capped off the ceremony.