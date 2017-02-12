7th edition of ‘Run for a Healthy Heart’ held

THE 7th “Run for a Healthy Heart” of the Maria Montessori International School (MMIS) with some 1,300 participants was held last Saturday afternoon at the grounds of the AFP Central Command in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Students from MMIS’ Gorordo and Talamban campuses answered the starting gun in the race that aimed to raise funds for victims of “Typhoon Niña” in Camarines Norte.

The event featured three distances: 5-kilometer 3k and 1k races.

Louie and Francheska Rago topped the men and women’s 5k races by clocking in 19: 35 and 22:13.

Louie was trailed by Robert Walkington (20:41)and Kelsey Porio (21:32).

Mariane Relliquete trailed Francheska at 28:27 and was followed by Hoshi Bolloyos (31:42).

Lorraine Bollosos and Noko Ando topped the 5k alumni category with 30:59 and 28:20, respectively.

In the 3k race, Isabella Marie Diehl emerged as the fastest runner at 11:52 while Sofia Nolido claimed the second place at 13:29. Kasley Libres rounded off the top three at 13:31.

Thomas Andrei Satinigan ruled the 3k male category by clocking in 11:20, beating Kirby Uy who timed 11:46 and Daniel John Aldivar who landed at third place with the time of 11:48.

Topping the 1k race were Kim Jun Seo and Margaret Quinn Clenos at at 05:27 and 05:42, respectively.