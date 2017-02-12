Tough assignments ahead for Pantino

Search for article

AN ACID test awaits Cebuano tennis player Arthur Craig Pantino as he will square up against the best from across the world in the boys category of the 2017 Asia Oceania Pre Qualifiers Junior Davis Cup in New Delhi, India on Feb. 20 to 25.

The 15-year-old Pantino, who will turn a year older this April, also looks to change his fortunes as he is coming from unsuccessful stints in India. It can be recalled that the Cebuano absorbed second round losses in the three tournaments he participated in India last month.

Pantino has to make it into the finals of the Junior Davis Cup to be promoted to the final qualifying event of the boys category.

After his stint in India, Pantino is also expected to compete in the International Tennis Federation Grade 1 tournaments to be held in Thailand and Malaysia in March.

