Surigao needs clean water Exec: DSWD-7 will receive donations for quake victims

Cebuanos can give their donations for the residents of earthquake-hit areas in Surigao City and Surigao del Norte to the office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

Kerwin Macopia, one of the information officers at DSWD-7, said that interested donors could coordinate with their field office in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

“They can directly drop by their donated goods in our office. They can also coordinate with DSWD Caraga office,” said Macopia after Malacañang yesterday appealed to the Filipinos to help residents of the affected earthquake-hit areas to have clean water.

Interviewed over state radio DZRB, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said nongovernment organizations and private individuals who wanted to send assistance for those affected by last Friday’s 6.7-magnitude temblor may coordinate with DSWD.

Andanar, a native of Surigao, said the airport in his hometown remained closed due to damage on the runway caused by the earthquake, the strongest to hit the city since 1879.

“Drinking water is really a problem, that’s why we are calling out to the NGOs that want to help to send clean drinking water. That’s really needed,” the Palace official said.

“We all need to come together at this period to help our affected countrymen,” he added.

Andanar, who was in Butuan City, said C130 military cargo planes were unloading relief goods from the DSWD office in Manila at the Butuan airport../With Inquirer report