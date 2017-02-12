Cebu City, Capitol officials to find ways to help Surigao

CEBU City Hall and Capitol officials yesterday vowed to look for ways to extend assistance to the victims of the earthquake which hit Surigao City and neighboring areas last Friday night.

Cebu City councilors expressed their sympathy to the victims and said that they would bring up the plan to provide assistance to Surigao City, monetary or otherwise, during their regular session tomorrow, Tuesday.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, whose hometown is in Surigao del Sur, said that he would pass a resolution during tomorrow’s session to officially extend Cebu City’s helping hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, I will pass a resolution expressing sympathy and support to what happened. I will also include in the resolution that the city government will extend help and express willingness to give assistance to the affected local government units,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Guardo said he also has relatives in Surigao del Norte and in Surigao City.

Guardo said he also planned to personally visit the affected area in Surigao City to assess the situation as well as the extent of the damage to determine what exact assistance the city could provide.

He recalled that during the 2013 earthquake that badly hit the province of Bohol, the city government also extended help.

He said he would look up what kind of help the city gave to Bohol that time — whether it is monetary or through lending heavy equipment.

“It’s very tragic. I believe we should give assistance to the areas affected,” said City Councilor Edu Rama.

“I am very saddened to hear the news. The City of Cebu through the council will extend financial assistance to Surigao. We will come up with a resolution,” said Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Councilors Pastor Alcover Jr., Jose Daluz III and Joel Garganera also expressed their sympathy and willingness to help.

“I am saddened by the tragic incident in Surigao City. I am praying for their immediate recovery. I hope Cebu City can extend assistance either financial and moral support. I will support measures to help them,” said Councilor Hanz Abella.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young also pointed out that there are a lot of people from Surigao who are studying or doing business in Cebu City which is why Cebu City should also help them.

Over at the Capitol, provincial board member Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ounao said they will be discussing the plan to extend assistance to Surigao during the provincial board’s regular session this afternoon.

“I will support any move in the Board to authorize executive action to assist. But we will wait for the pronouncement of the Governor,” Ouano told CDN.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said they would discuss the possibility to extend assistance especially since there was a call from the Office of the President to provide potable water to affected areas in Surigao City.

“We are a big brother to other water districts. We have helped several water districts before,” MCWD public relations manager Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara said.