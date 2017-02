Cebu City–A two-storey house was damaged by fire that hit at 6:59 a.m. in 2nd Batch Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion, 21.1 kilometers north of here.

SFO1 Byron Casela said a concerned citizen tipped them off that a suspected drug addict started the fire.

The investigators are still on site to confirm the report.

The fire was declared fire out at 7:24 a.m.