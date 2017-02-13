Pagasa: Cold temperature to be felt until 3rd week this month

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan has recorded the lowest temperature yet for 2017 on Monday dawn.

In an interview, Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa Mactan said they recorded 23 degrees Celsius at 3 a.m. on Monday

“The reason for this low temperature and cold winds we experienced is because the northeasterly winds has intensified,” Quiblat told Cebu Daily News.

The northeasterly winds blown is cold which is coming from mainland China that has been experiencing winter since December and is expected to end this month.

Quiblat said that cold winds will be experienced until third week of February.

“There is also a chance that we will experience lower than 30 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the history recorded for February was 20 degrees Celsius in 1976,” said Quiblat.