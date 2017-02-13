Capitol to extend P1 M financial assistance to Surigao

The Cebu provincial government will be sending P1 million in financial assistance for the victims of the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Surigao City last Friday.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. made the announcement on Monday saying the P1 million will be taken from the PDRRMO budget.

Tribunalo, however said that there is no date yet as to when the assistance will be given as it still has to go through the approval of the Sanggunian Panlalawigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m hoping it will be given soon,” he said.

At least six people were killed while at least 126 others were injured in the earthquake, which left a number of buildings heavily cracked, their glass windows shattered with canopies and debris falling on parked cars on the street below.

(READ: Palma calls on Cebuanos: Help Surigao)