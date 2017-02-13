Teenager hacked dead by neighbor in Naga City

Cebu City–A 15-year-old boy was hacked dead by his neighbor in Sitio Tambis, Barangay Inuburan, Naga City, 453 kilometers south of here, on Sunday evening.

John Mitch Cipriano was killed after pacifying a fight involving the suspect’s son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supt. Gregorio Galsim of Naga City Police Station said that there were two minors having a fight, one of the whom is the son of the suspect Arnel Sabanal, and Cipriano tried to pacify the fight.

After pacifying the fight, witnesses said the victim was on his way to his cousin’s house when Sabanal hacked him from behind. Galsim the suspect was allegedly angry at Cipriano for mediated the fight between his son and the other minor.

Galsim said that the suspect is still at large.