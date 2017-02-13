Search for article

Drug suspect who evaded arrest, surrenders

12:20 PM February 13th, 2017

By: Nestle L. Semilla, February 13th, 2017 12:20 PM

An alleged drug pusher surrendered on Sunday night after he evaded arrest during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) earlier that day.

According to PDEA 7 director Yogi Felimon Ruiz, Rex Sebumit is a high value target who can dispose 50 grams of illegal drugs a day.

PDEA 7 agents conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tejero at 2:00 p.m. pm Sunday targeting Sebumit. They successfully transacted with the suspect however the latter was able to evade arrest after sensing that the people he had transacted with were PDEA agents.

Recovered from Sebumit were 71 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with a street value worth P175,000.

