Fiber to Deca Homes PentaPlay Services

TRUE to its company’s vision, 8990 Holdings Inc. to deliver about 3,000 units this year.

Currently, housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. has three on-going projects in Cebu, one subdivision project for Deca Homes Baywalk Talisay 3 and another two medium-rise buildings at Urban Deca Homes Tisa 2 and Urban Deca Homes Hernan Cortes.

Fully-built and already sold out, the Urban Deca Homes Tisa medium-rise building is projected to be finished by last week of February 2017 while Deca Homes Baywalk Talisay 3 is projected to be completed by 2018.

With still 3 buildings built yet, Deca Homes Hernan Cortes is eyed to be fully operational by second quarter of 2019 after the completion of its 17 buildings.

“For the three projects mentioned, about 3,000 units will be delivered this year,” said 8990 Holdings Inc. Assistant General Manager Ariel Jose Mercado.

Meanwhile, for continuous provision of state of the art facilities and amenities, 8990 Holdings Inc. once again tapped ITECH-RAR Solutions, Inc. in bringing fiber to the home Internet and cable technology as one of the amenities and facilities offered to the residents of its medium-rise building project at Hernan Cortes St., Mandaue City.

This is the third partnership of 8990 Holdings Inc. and ITECH-RAR Solutions, Inc. in Cebu after it has partnered to bring the same excellent quality FTDH product to Urban Deca Homes in Tipolo, Mandaue City and Tisa, Cebu City.

FTDH or Fiber to Deca Homes is an exclusive brand name for all Fiber to the Home Internet and Cable services for 8990 Housing Development projects nationwide. It provides Deca Homes residents a PentaPlay connection with Internet, WIFI, Cable TV, IP Camera and IP Telephone all connected in just one fiber optic.

Along with its FTDH PentaPlay Services is a technical support team that offers a 24/7 maintenance service.

“This is the seventh agreement, including the projects in Manila, that we have partnered with ITECH-RAR Solution, Inc. for them to supply or provide the information technology needs of our homeowners specifically for Internet, WIFI, Cable TV, IP camera, IP phone, that’s why we call it PentaPlay services in one fiber optic,” Mercado said.

According to Engr. Andres Ralota Jr., President & CEO of ITECH-RAR Solutions, Inc., 8990 FTDH does not compete with other Internet and Cable TV providers but instead complements their services and in turn provides these services to the homeowners.

The installation of FTDH in Urban Deca Homes Hernan Cortes will start on February 8. While for those who are interested to apply for their early-bird promo, services will start as early as March 18 this year.

8990 Holdings Inc. is also set to launch two projects in Mactan, Cebu a condominium type and a subdivision type.

For more details and inquiries about 8990 FTDH Services, you may contact 0995 223 5839 or 0925 565 4730 and look for Ms. Robecar Ylagan. /Shella Mae B. Marinduque